FIR against Congress’ Ghaziabad unit women chief for cheating

A woman from Raj Nagar Extension has filed an FIR against the Congress party’s women’s wing city president for cheating and criminal breach of trust for allegedly not returning funds invested in a savings scheme allegedly run by the accused.

The police said that the FIR against Pooja Chaddha was filed at the Sihani Gate police station by one Anita Khanna. According to the FIR, it is alleged that the complainant came in contact with Chaddha through an NGO the accused allegedly ran, ‘Unnati Vikas Sanstha,’ where the accused allegedly operated a savings scheme for women.

“She introduced herself as Congress’ women wing president and I was asked to deposit Rs 1,500 per month in the scheme. Likewise, other people also invested in the scheme. Finally, I was to get my investment back in April, 2018 but despite reminders, Chaddha did not repay my money. There are several other persons who have been duped in a similar manner,” Khanna alleged in her complaint.

The alleged incident dates back to June, 2017.

The Sihani Gate police, on the basis of the complaint, lodged an FIR under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating), naming Pooja Chaddha as accused.

When contacted, Chaddha said the issue dates back to previous years.

“We have reached a compromise and the complainant has given me an affidavit (on Rs 10 stamp paper) that she does not want any action and the issue of payment has been settled,” she said.

However, the police said that the FIR against the accused cannot be scrapped on the basis of any compromise reached.

“The FIR will not be scrapped. We will examine the documentary evidence and continue investigation in the case. If the two parties want a compromise, they will have to settle the case in court. The FIR has been filed with the police and investigation will take place. The applicant will also be a served notice if she fails to appear before the investigating officer,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

While confirming that Chaddha is the Congress’ women wing (city) president, Congress’ city president Narendra Bhardwaj declined further comments, saying that the issue was between two individuals and not related to the party.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 11:14 IST