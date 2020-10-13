Firm offering WFH assignments cheats Noida family of ₹32,000, case filed

noida

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:53 IST

A Noida woman has filed a complaint with the Sector 39 police station alleging that a company that offered work from home assignments had cheated them of ₹32,000.

Complainant Kamla Sonkar is a resident of Sector 45 Noida. Her family was in financial difficulty after the Covid-19 pandemic cost her husband his job with an export company.

“It became difficult to run the house. To support the family, my 16-year-old daughter searched the internet and found a company -- CCL Solutions Private Limited-- that offered a work from home job. She contacted the company and the officials promised good salary for data entry work,” she said.

“They had also fixed a weekly deadline. My daughter failed to meet it due to network issues. The company officials called us and told to pay up ₹32,000 in penalty or they would file a case against us,” Sonkar said. The woman alleged that later a person who identified himself as an advocate, on behalf of the company, also contacted her and sent an email as legal notice.

“We were scared and paid the penalty in two transactions. However, soon they stopped all communication with us. We later went to Delhi to check with the company office and found there was no such company at the given address,” she said. Sonkar then filed a complaint in Sector 39 police station.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the unknown suspects under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said, “The police and cyber cell are investigating the matter.”

The company could not be reached for comment.