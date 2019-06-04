Five-year-old girl abducted by 14-year-old boy in Greater Noida, FIR filed

A five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by a 14-year-old boy from a construction site in Mandi Shyam Nagar in Greater Noida’s Dankaur area last week, the police said. The girl’s parents work as construction workers and are employed in developing quarters at the Dankaur railway station.

According to the police, the girl’s family has been working since two months at the construction site and lived in quarters located adjacent to the site. They had been hired by a contractor, Ankit.

The girl’s father said there were a number of labourers engaged in the development of the project. “Last week, a mason named Manas introduced us to a 14-year-old boy, who said he was from Rae Bareli. He used to procure tea and tobacco for the staff members,” he alleged.

The girl’s father said that on May 29, he and his wife had gone for work while their twin girls were at home. “The boy visited our home and lured one of the girls on the pretext of giving her biscuits and fled with her,” he alleged.

When the couple returned in the evening, they found one of the children missing. The second child informed her parents that the minor had allegedly taken her sister out in the evening.

The family launched a search in the neighbourhood but could not find them. They also approached the contractor but he merely gave them assurances, which did not yield results, the police said.

On Sunday, the child’s mother filed a case of abduction against the minor, the mason Manas and the contractor Ankit.

Police said a case under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

“We have launched an investigation into the matter. The minor boy is absconding,” Samresh Kumar, station house officer, Dankaur police station, said.

