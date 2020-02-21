Four held for burgling dept store, stolen goods, ₹29,000 in coins, 107 cigarette packs recovered

noida

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 20:14 IST

Four burglars were nabbed by the Sector 39 police Friday morning in connection with a burglary at a department store in Sector 44 earlier this month. Cash and stolen goods were recovered from them.

The suspects were identified as Durganand Kumar and Rajesh, residents of Delhi, and Ashok and Pintu Tiwari, residents of Noida. Kumar also works as a cab driver, police said.

The suspects were nabbed from Sector 45 on Friday afternoon during a checking drive, following a tip-off from an informant.

“They had burgled a department store ten days ago and had decamped with ₹1 lakh cash and more than 100 cigarette packs, apart from several food items. We recovered 107 packs along with ₹68,000 cash and ₹29,055 in coins, apart from several food items,” Arun Kumar Singh, additional commissioner of police 1, zone 1, said.

In addition, police also recovered two stolen cellphones from the suspects. The men allegedly confessed that they had snatched them from sectors 36 and 37, almost two and a half months ago.

“The gang has been active for the past five or six months and they are involved in burgling shops, houses and godowns after a thorough recce. They also resorted to snatching valuables from pedestrians. So far, we have worked out four such cases and are investigating to see if they were involved in many more,” Singh said.

Police are also looking at the involvement of more people in these cases. Tools used to break in were also found on the arrested men along with a car and motorcycle which were used in the Sector 44 burglary.

They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.