Four persons injured in accident in Greater Noida

noida

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 23:36 IST

Greater Noida: Four persons were injured when their car collided with a metro pillar and overturned, late Thursday in Greater Noida’s in Knowledge Park. All four victims, between the ages of 18-22 years, were on the way to meet a friend after attending a New Year’s Eve party.

Varun Pawar, station house officer of Knowledge Park Police Station, said that the accident took place around 2.30am. “Four people were travelling in a Honda City car at night. They were travelling from Expo Mart side towards Knowledge Park. When the car reached near a metro pillar of Knowledge Park station, the driver lost balance, hit the pillar and all the four persons were injured,” he said.

Officers said some passerby informed the police and a team reached the spot from Knowledge Park police station and rescued the victims. They were identified as Vaibhav Gaur, 20, and his younger brother Sameer Gaur, 18, residents of Ghaziabad; Aniket, 20, a resident of Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad and Manish Bhati, 22, a resident of Sector Alpha 1 in Greater Noida.

Bhati is doing graduation in Bio-Tech from a private college in Noida while other three persons are students of BA-LLB from a private university in Greater Noida. Police said Sameer has received severe head injuries while the three others received minor injuries in the accident.

The SHO said that during questioning, the three injured persons told the police that they had attended a party in Jagat Farms at night. “They were on their way to meet a mutual friend in Jaypee Aman in Noida’s Sector 151. Vaibhav was behind the wheels when the accident took place. He lost balance of the vehicle and the car hit the metro pillar,” he said. The victims are undergoing treatment at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida.

Police said they have informed their family members about the matter. “We have not received any complaint in this regard so far,” the SHO said.