GB Nagar admin gives 24 hours to declare if anybody has Covid-19 symptoms or contact with Jamaat members

noida

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:23 IST

The district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, under orders from the Uttar Pradesh government, has asked anyone who shows symptoms of Covid-19 or had come in contact with anyone from Tablighi Jamaat or come in contact with an infected person to present themselves before the chief medical officer (CMO) by Saturday evening.

As per the order, legal action will be taken under the Epidemic Act 1897 and Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Covid-19 Act 2020 against anyone who fails to present themselves before the CMO of GB Nagar.

On Friday, Greater Noida police registered cases against 13 people — including 10 Tablighi Jamaat members — for violating the lockdown. The three locals were booked for providing shelter to the Jamaat members in Surajpur. The Jamaat members include five men and five women, who belong to Usmanabad in Maharashtra. They had attended the congregation in Nizamuddin markaz and then visited Greater Noida. All the 10 people had not disclosed to the authorities that they had attended the congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month.

“The state government has given 24 hours to people showing symptoms of Covid-19 and links with Tabhlighi Jamaat or infected persons or area to present themselves by Saturday evening in front of the CMO, so that their sampling can take place,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar. The order was passed on Friday afternoon.

The measure has been taken to ensure that people don’t hide details related to Covid-19. So far, there have been 64 Covid-19 positive cases in the district.

There are many incidents where people were found jumping their quarantine period. In one such case, an FIR was lodged against Ceasefire company in sector 135, whose three employees — including the managing director — had jumped their quarantine period, which lead to spread of the virus in various sectors of the district. Till now, 41 people attached with Ceasefire have been found positive for the infection.

The Expressway police has lodged an FIR against Ceasefire under section 45 (Punishment of offences committed within India), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Containment and surveillance work has been launched in the district with the help of 300 teams. These teams are covering three kilometre area around each of the 22 hotspots that have been marked by the district administration in Gautam Budh Nagar.

These teams are informing residents about precautions required to avoid getting the virus, techniques to sanitize the house and hand washing techniques. Officials will also be collecting information about people who have any travel history in the last one or two months. Officials will also be finding out if any local has shown any symptoms of the infection.