e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Geater Noida residents to soon get Ganga water, 50 villages to get STPs

Geater Noida residents to soon get Ganga water, 50 villages to get STPs

The Ganga water project was envisioned almost 10 years ago at an estimated cost of around Rs 290 crore, according to the official

noida Updated: Aug 13, 2020 13:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Noida
In absence of fresh river water, the residents of Greater Noida depend on groundwater which has a high quantity of salt in it.
In absence of fresh river water, the residents of Greater Noida depend on groundwater which has a high quantity of salt in it.(HT File Photo )
         

Residents in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida will soon get Ganga water at their homes as the local development authority has expedited work on the drinking water project, officials said.

Also, 50 villages in Greater Noida will be soon connected with sewage treatment plants (STPs) for better waste management, they said.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) had in its 119 Board Meeting taken a decision on these matters, the officials said.

“The planning department has been directed to complete the civil work on the 85 cu sec Ganga water project by this September,” a GNIDA official said, adding the authority is hoping to ensure supply of Ganga water to the residents at the earliest.

The board meeting was held on Saturday and chaired by Alok Tandon, commissioner of infrastructure and industrial development. GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshon, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, among others, were present in the meeting.

“The planning department was also directed to complete the plan for connecting 50 villages with STPs within two months and ensure quick execution of the project,” the official said.

In absence of fresh river water, the residents of the city depend on groundwater which has a high quantity of salt in it. The Ganga water project was envisioned almost 10 years ago at an estimated cost of around Rs 290 crore, according to the official.

The GNIDA also decided to extend till September 30 the date for getting building maps approved for plots for IT projects during the meeting. In another key decision, the board granted “industry status” to warehouses and logistics’ businesses as per the Uttar Pradesh Warehouses and Logistics Rules, 2018.

The move is expected to encourage setting up of industries and attract investment to fuel growth in this region, according to GNIDA. It also increased the floor area ratio (FAR) norms from existing 1.5 per cent to 2+1 per cent for industrial sector.

tags
top news
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
SC allows Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, N Ram to withdraw plea on contempt law
SC allows Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, N Ram to withdraw plea on contempt law
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
All you need to know about ‘faceless’ tax assessment
All you need to know about ‘faceless’ tax assessment
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In