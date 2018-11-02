Ghaziabad air still very poor, measures to tackle pollution stepped up

Initiating the implementation of steps listed under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), the Ghaziabad administration has banned construction activities in the city between November 1 and November 10.

Besides, the administration on Thursday rolled out several new steps to combat pollution.

On Thursday, the air quality of Ghaziabad was recorded at 377 — under the “very poor” category.

On Thursday morning, Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) chairperson Bhure Lal visited Kaushambi and Sahibabad site-iv industrial areas and expressed his displeasure over smoke emanating from the units as well as open dumping of construction materials.

District magistrate Ritu Maheshwari said she has directed the fire department to acquire machines that could be used to sprinkle water across the city and douse fires breaking out at garbage dumps. She also said that nearly 200 industrial units, which are using coal and biomass fuel, have been identified and will be shut down.

“Nearly 200 units have been identified and these will be shut down between November 4 and November 10 as per directions issued by the EPCA. We have also stopped all construction works. The fire department has been directed to keep a check on incidents of garbage burning. The fire department has also been asked to engage more vehicles for sprinkling of water,” she said.

Maheshwari added that the 100 ‘Paryavaran mitras’, who were recently roped in to keep a tab of the 100 residential wards, have started sending instances of violations from affected areas.

“We will check the violation of norms on an immediate basis. The industrial area associations have also initiated water sprinkling in their respective units to curb pollution levels,” she maintained.

Officials of the UP pollution control board, meanwhile, said two independent teams of officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), UP pollution control board (UPPCB), the Ghaziabad municipal corporation and magistrates have been deployed for independent monitoring of violation of norms laid down to control air pollution.

“Two teams have been tasked with inspecting the trans-hindon and Cis-hindon areas for instances of violation. The teams have been formed following directions by the Centre,” said an UPPCB official.

The air quality of Ghaziabad remained in ‘severe’ category from October 27 to October 30. On October 29 and 30, the city topped the list of most polluted cities in the country.

However, the pollution levels came down to ‘very poor’ category, with AQI values being recorded at 362 on October 31 and

377 on November 1.

An air quality index or AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”,

101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and

300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe.”

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 12:59 IST