Ghaziabad: Bikers hold bank customer service staff at gunpoint, flee with Rs 2.5 lakh

Three armed bikers on Monday afternoon barged into a customer service centre (CSC) in Prem Nagar, Loni, held two employees at gunpoint and escaped with Rs 2.5 lakh. The CSC franchisee was given by the State Bank of India.

The CSCs offer certain limited small deposit and bank-to-bank transfer services on which the operator gets a certain commission. Police said there was no security guard deployed at the centre.

According to the staff, three men forced their way into the centre and pulled down the blinds after locking the main gate from inside. Two staff members, Chanchal and Manish Mathur, were then held at gunpoint.

Sources said the assailants gagged the employees with duppattas and mufflers and tied up their hands with mobile charger wires.

Mathur was held at gunpoint while the woman had a knife pressed against her throat, discouraging them from making a move.

“It was around 2.50pm and we had nearly Rs 2.5 lakh deposited at our counter. The assailants took away the money. Only two of our staff members were present at the centre at the time of the incident and both were held at gunpoint and knifepoint,” Mohammad Zahul, the operator of the CCS, said.

“ The men had come to the centre almost one-and-half hours before the robbery incident, posing as customers, and enquired with the staff about the procedure for opening bank accounts. They seemed to be aged around 25 years,” he said.

The CSC is located in Prem Nagar locality on Delhi-Saharanpur Road and the spot is barely one-and-half kilometres from the Loni police station. Zahul has filed a police complaint with the Loni police.

In his complaint to police, he has also said the robbers also took away the recording device of the CCTV cameras installed on the premises and the two mobile phones of his staff members. They came on a motorcycle which was parked outside the CSC, the police were told.

“We have received a complaint about the robbery incident. The CSC operator has told us that nearly Rs 2.5 lakh was robbed from the centre at gunpoint. We have registered a case and formed teams to trace the robbers,” Durgesh Kumar Singh, circle officer, Loni, said.