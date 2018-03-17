Ghaziabad: CISF constable helped rescue boy who fell from 4th floor of building

The condition of the 12-year-old boy, who fell from the fourth floor of a building in Indirapuram on Friday evening and was rescued by a CISF constable, continues to remain critical.

Ashish Naik suffered severe injuries in the fall from a tower in Shipra Sun City where he had gone to play with his friends. The boy fell into a shaft.

On Friday evening, a number of residents were trying to pull out injured Ashish from the shaft but were unable to do so. CISF constable Sushil Bhoi, posted with the fifth reserve battalion of CISF in Indirapuram, had come to meet a senior officer at Shipra Sun City and reached the adjacent building on hearing the

commotion.

“There were two rooms on the ground floor but these were locked. So, the boy could not be taken out. I climbed a drainage pipe to reach him. He was conscious but injured. I tied him to me with a cloth. I just asked him to hold on tight,” Bhoi said.

Bhoi crawled up to the fourth floor with Ashish tied to his back. The boy was then rushed to a hospital.

“It is because of the training we undergo that I was able to help the child. He held on to me when I was taking him up over the pipe. Initially, when I saw him lying injured, I just had one thought in my mind — I must reach the child and rescue him,” Bhoi said.

VB Joshi, spokesperson, Kailash Hospital, said, “The patient has been brought to our hospital with trauma injuries to his head and arms. He is currently under observation in the intensive care unit of our hospital. It is too early to comment on the health condition of the patient. Our doctors are attending to him.”

“We have got him admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Noida. He is unable to remember how he fell. He had gone to the nearby building to play with his friends,” Ashish’s mother said.

The police on Friday said the boys playing with Ashish told them that monkeys had attacked them and it led to Ashish’s fall. However, his family said it was not clear how he fell off the building.