Home / Noida / Ghaziabad man arrested for assaulting traffic cop in Noida

Ghaziabad man arrested for assaulting traffic cop in Noida

noida Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a traffic constable in Chijarsi village in Noida on Thursday evening.

The suspect was identified as Pramod, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad.

Jitendra Deekhit, SHO Phase III police station, said, “Traffic constable Pradeep Verma was talking to autorickshaw drivers and checking their vehicles’ documents at around 8pm in the village when a man named Promod and another person arrived and started making a video of the policeman on his mobile phone.”

When Verma enquired as to why he was doing so, Pramod allegedly assaulted him. “Pramod manhandled the policeman, tore his uniform and also assaulted him. When they were informed, police personnel from Phase III arrived and apprehended the suspect, while the other man managed to escapes,” he said.

Other people in the area also captured the incident on their phone and circulated the video on social media.

A case against the suspect was registered under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code. “The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We have launched a search to arrest the absconding person,” Deekhit said.

