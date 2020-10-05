Ghaziabad MP to take up financial issues of proposed government hospital in trans-Hindon area with CM Adityanath

noida

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:17 IST

Ghaziabad MP Gen (retd) VK Singh on Sunday said that he will talk to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to expedite the proposed government hospital in trans-Hindon area.

Under the proposal sent to the state health department earlier in August, the district health department had selected two chunks of land in Vasundhara for the hospital.

Singh had initiated deliberations for the hospital in 2018 as there was no government healthcare facility for the trans-Hindon area, estimated to have a population of about 1 million. Two land chunks belonging to UP Avas Vikas Parishad, were identified -- one in sector-6 (7,492 square metres) and the other in sector-3 (5232 square metres) -- for the project.

The major issue is of funds -- estimated at ₹140 crore for both. In their proposal, the district health department requested the land on concessional rate. But there has been no development since.

“I will be holding discussions with the chief minister to resolve the financial aspects and it is possible that the funds can be paid through book transfer between the government departments. I assure residents that the process will be initiated soon and all pending issues will be resolved,” Gen Singh said on Sunday during his visit to Ghaziabad.

The trans-Hindon areas comprise localities like Indirapuram, Vaishali, Vasundhara, Kaushambi and Sahibabad, among others.

“The land in sector 6 is proposed to be the hospital, while the one at sector-3, 1.5 km away, will have residential complex for doctors and health care staff,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

An official of the UP Avas Vikas Parishad said that existing government orders allowed them to give land for free only to fire station and police station.

“The average rate of the two land chunks is about ₹1.10 lakh per square metres. We have government order that free of cost land is given only in case of fire station and police station,” said the official. “The UP Avas Vikas Parishad has powers to give land at concessional rate.”

In absence of any government hospital, the residents of trans-Hindon are dependent on paid treatment at private hospitals and many even go to Delhi.

“A government hospital has been a long pending demand of residents of trans-Hindon. The need is felt more in present times of the pandemic as patients have to foot huge bills for treatment in private sector while many also go to Delhi for treatment. If the proposal goes through and project gets a sanction, it will be a huge relief for common man here,” said Alok Kumar, founder member of the federation of association of apartment owners.

The two nearest government hospitals of MMG District Hospital and the Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital are located at a distance of about 10-12km from trans-Hindon areas.