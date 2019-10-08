Ghaziabad police gets ‘Tejas’ bikes to tackle snatchers

noida

Oct 08, 2019

The Ghaziabad police Monday flagged off eight dedicated motorcycles, code-named ‘Tejas’, to exclusively carry out surveillance of areas from where a high number of snatching incidents was reported. The officials said initially, one high-speed motorcycle each will be allotted to eight police stations in the city to crack down on street crimes.

The eight motorcycles were flagged off by the Ghaziabad police from the Harsaon police lines. The police said each motorcycle will be assigned two police constables to carry out surveillance operations.

“One motorcycle each has given to all eight police stations in the city. After a detailed survey, we have finalised about 30 area from where most of the snatching incidents were reported in the past one year. The constables on these motorcycles will be deployed in these areas and they will patrol the streets to curb street crimes like snatching. The police constables on Tejas motorcycles will be in plainclothes and not uniform,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

“We have also studied the timings when snatching incidents mostly take place. So the policemen on motorcycles will make special rounds during these timings at the specified locations. Eight bikes have been rolled out initially and we may also increase the numbers as per the requirement,” Kumar said.

The police, however, did not reveal the 30 spots identified but said the vulnerable points include areas in Vasundhara, Vaishali, Indirapuram, Shalimar Garden, Raj Nagar Extension, Crossings Republik, Kavi Nagar, and Raj Nagar, among others.

The police said one motorcycle each was allotted to Indirapuram, Sahibabad, Link Road, Vijay Nagar, Kotwali, Sihani Gate, Kavi Nagar and Khoda police stations.

However, residents have demanded that the police force induct more such motorcycles to tackle the menace of snatching.

“Last year, we had held discussions with the Indirapuram station house officer and, together, we had identified about 61 vulnerable points in the areas of Indirapuram, Vaishali, Vasundhara and Kaushambi. All these areas come under the jurisdiction of the Indirapuram police station. The new motorcycles that were launched on Monday is a positive step towards tackling street crimes, but one each for each police station will hardly suffice or serve the purpose. The areas and localities covered by police stations like Sahibabad and Indirapuram, among others, is huge and one motorcycle per station will not suffice,” Alok Kumar, founder member, Federation of the Association of Apartment Owners, said.

Oct 08, 2019