Ghaziabad: Vijay Nagar police station officer suspended after video of him demanding bribe surfaces

The Ghaziabad senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Thursday suspended a sub inspector from the Vijay Nagar police station after he was allegedly seen in a video demanding bribe for settling the land dispute case of a resident.

SSP HN Singh on Thursday suspended sub inspector (SI) Anil Kumar who was entrusted with the investigation of a land dispute case, which was filed after complainant Prithvi Singh approached court.

The complainant said the SI was demanding a bribe of ₹15 lakh and also told him that some of this money will also be sent to other officials. The video, recorded nearly a month back in the complainant’s car outside the Vijay Nagar police station, was recently made public.

“We have taken the cognisance of the video, in which our officer is seen demanding bribe for resolving the case. An inquiry has been initiated. The case of the complainant concluded on February 3 but the SI was demanding bribe. He has been suspended with immediate effect,” Singh said.

“The complainant shot the video and trapped the SI. However, the complainant has also been chargesheeted in a case under the Gangster Act,” the SSP added.

On the other hand, Prithvi Singh said the police slapped a case under the Gangster Act against him, but he has no criminal record and the land dispute case was civil in nature.

“The SI was demanding a bribe of ₹15 lakh and I paid him around ₹70,000. He also demanded my car for travelling to Delhi where he was investigating other cases. As his demands kept on increasing, I shot his video in my car when he came to meet me outside the Vijay Nagar police station,” he said.

He added that the police has filed a final report in the case related to dispute over 4,000 square yards of land in Behrampur.Both Prithvi Singh and the rival group stake claim over the piece of land and got into a fight last year.