GIMS narrowly avoids strike as two more medical workers test +ve

noida

Updated: May 06, 2020 00:05 IST

After two more paramedical staffers tested positive for the deadly and highly infectious Coronavirus disease, around 60 nurses and other staff at GIMS went on strike Tuesday morning demanding that GIMS should test at least 100 paramedical staff for Covid-19 if they want them to continue working.

Though the district administration was able to convince them to resume work at the Covid-only facility, authorities at GIMS said they were waiting for the reports of few other paramedical staff members and they are expected to come positive as well as they are showing symptoms.

Till Tuesday, 25 paramedical staffers had contracted the coronavirus disease, including six from GIMS, overwhelming the medical staff in the district.

“They went on a strike but we have managed to convince the staff to resume work. We are also trying to hire new people. They demanded that we test 100 persons but it’s not possible. We have tested 12 more of our staff involved in the fight against Covid-19. We have been trying to convince them. Currently, we have enough staff to handle Covid-19 patients and we need more people. We are trying to hire people on contractual basis. After a few of our people have come positive for the infection, many others have got scared,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, director GIMS.

The state government has also sent a team of officials from the World Health Organisation, Indian Medical Association, Noida and other senior officials from the health department to do an audit of 26 hospitals to check if they have separate section for patients with flu symptoms. These are called ‘flu counters’.

“Our audit will be completed by Wednesday as we have already checked 24 hospitals. Only Sharda hospital and GIMS are remaining and that will be done soon. This audit will be submitted to the state government. We have to ensure that hospitals have flu counters to ensure the safety of paramedical staff. It is important for the hospitals to provide all the required safety kits to their staff. Nurses and other staff members need to follow the safety guidelines strictly to ensure their own safety,” said Dr NK Sharma, president, IMA, Noida.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old Afghan national in Gautam Budh Nagar tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday. He was among the 13 cases detected of the deadly disease, taking its case tally in the district to 192.

According to a senior health official, the Afghan national lived with four other students in C-block of Alpha 1 area of Greater Noida. “He is a student of the Noida International University. He had approached the officials himself to get tested after which he and his flatmates were put under institutional quarantine,” the health official said.

When the education Attache at the Embassy of Islamic Reepublic of Afghanistan in Delhi, Sediqullah Sahar, was approached for comment on the health status of their national, he said he was yet to gather all the information and would be able to comment not before Wednesday.

Among the others whose results came back positive for Covid-19 are a 2-day baby and his father. They contracted the disease from the mother who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at GIMS, where she delivered the baby. Officials have taken the second sample of the baby, as per protocol.

A 57-year-old police sub-inspector attached with a Noida PRV also tested positive for the highly infectious disease. His three teammates have been quarantined and the police are tracing all those he came in contact with while on duty in Sector 20.

“The test report is positive and he has been admitted to a hospital. We have sanitised the PRV. Staff has been told to exercise caution at work,” said Noida DCP (traffic) and nodal officer for UP 112 Rajesh S.

By Tuesday night, the health department collected a total of 3,722 samples. A total of 192 cases have come out positive while 109 patients have been discharged. Currently, there are 83 active Covid-19 cases in the district. Around 297 persons are under institutional quarantine.