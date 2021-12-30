e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Greater Noida: Farmers’ protest continues, board to discuss their demands

Greater Noida: Farmers’ protest continues, board to discuss their demands

noida Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 00:02 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
         

The farmers’ protest outside the Greater Noida Authority over a probe recommendation to strip many of them of leased land in Bisrakh village continued for the second day on Tuesday. The authority’s board will meet on Wednesday to discuss their demands.

“If the authority does not approve a proposal accepting our demand scrapping the recommendation in the board meeting, then we will continue our protest until it is met,” said Manveer Bhati a member of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti that is leading the protest.

Greater Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Narendra Bhooshan said, “The SIT report is not yet final. We will consider the demands of farmers and will be dealt with as per rules.”

In 2007-’08, the Greater Noida Authority had begun to acquire land, including from Bisrakh village, for development purposes, but the farmers protested as they did not want to give up their land. The Authority later offered 10% of developed residential plots to them and lease out their village houses acquired in the process, which was accepted.

Later it was alleged that among the beneficiaries of the “lease back” scheme were people from other states who owned land in Bisrakh village. The scheme was meant for local farmers, many said and complained to the government. A six-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) CEO Arun Vir Singh probed the matter regarding Bisrakh village in 2017 and gave its report and recommendations to the government on December 14.

“The SIT has said that farmers who got abadi land (houses) leased back, should not get the (developed) residential plots as they cannot get two benefits, as per the rules. This is against farmers who gave their land for development. Instead, no action has been taken against the outsiders,” said Ajay Kumar, another farmer at the protest.

top news
States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
When Zoom became a verb, and home, an office
When Zoom became a verb, and home, an office
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
Covid update: India confirms new strain cases; Mumbai’s lowest deaths since May
Covid update: India confirms new strain cases; Mumbai’s lowest deaths since May
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In