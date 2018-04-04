Greater Noida: Fear of losing control of family money made man kill his mother, brother

It was fear of losing control over the family money that allegedly made 32-year-old Ajeet Singh bludgeon his mother and younger brother to death in Jarcha village on Tuesday morning, the police claimed, after they arrested Singh on Tuesday night from Jewar underpass in Greater Noida.

Singh, a ‘bank agent’, was arrested around 10.15pm from near Jewar underpass while trying to flee the district in his white Swift Dzire car. Nearly 16 hours before, he had allegedly attacked his 60-year-old mother Shakuntala Devi and 22-year-old brother Pushpender in Rasoolpur Dasna village of Jarcha in Greater Noida.

Shakuntala Devi died on Monday morning while being taken to a hospital in Ghaziabad, and Pushpender succumbed to injuries on Monday night at the Safdarjung Trauma Centre in New Delhi.

“Singh is an MBA graduate from Galgotia University in Greater Noida. He used to manage the family’s finances, including the pension of his partially paralysed father, the compensation amount received for his sister’s death and 3.75 hectares of land in Rasoolpur Dasna village. However, after his younger brother Ratender got married last December, talks of division of property had arose. This was the one of the main reasons for Singh killing his mother and brother in a fit of rage,” Shalendra Singh, station house officer, Jarcha police station, said.

This was also confirmed by advocate Hemant Raghav, who is representing the victim family in the case.

“Prima facie, it appears that the family did not have a lot of money and it was a feeling of insecurity that made him commit the murders. When I questioned Ajeet regarding how much money he had in his bank account, he told me that he had ₹11,000,” Raghav said.

Singh is the oldest of five children of Jagdish Singh and Shakuntala Devi.

Jagdish Singh took an early retirement from his job as a worker in the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) after a freak accident left him partially paralysed.

Singh used to work as an ‘agent’ of a private bank in Greater Noida where he assisted people in opening accounts with the bank. He is married to Rachna Devi (28) and has a two-year-old son. Singh had two younger brothers — Ratender (27) and Pushpender (22) — and sisters Sangeeta (21) and Rani (23).

Ratender is employed as a worker in the NTPC and is married to Pooja while Pushpender was unemployed and unmarried.

Sangeeta had committed suicide a few years ago, allegedly over dowry harassment by her in-laws and the Singh family had received a compensation of

₹10 lakh from their daughter’s in-laws.

On Tuesday, around 6am, Singh assaulted his mother and younger brother with an iron rod in a fit of rage.

According to the police, Singh attacked his mother repeatedly when she was sleeping beside her husband and, hearing her cries for help, Ratender, Pooja

and Pushpender rushed to her help.

“Singh then attacked Pushpender who was first to reach their mother’s room. He was hit on the head several times. The accused then assaulted Ratender and Pooja and left the house in the car that belonged to the family. Pushpender was declared dead by the doctors at Safdarjung Trauma Centre in New Delhi late Monday,” SHO Shalendra Singh said.

Singh was finally arrested when police got a tip-off about his movement near Jewar underpass in Greater Noida.

“We have recovered the murder weapon from the accused

car along with three mobile phones. He has been booked for murder, attempt to murder, assault and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code,” Suniti, superintendent of police (rural), said.