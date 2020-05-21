Greater Noida serving food to only 18,000 migrant workers now, Noida feeding 80,000

noida

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:33 IST

The Greater Noida authority on Thursday said it is currently serving food to nearly 18000 workers daily in the city as compared to 47,000 migrant workers it was providing for when the nationwide lockdown had started.

Meanwhile, nearly 80,000 migrant workers and others are taking cooked meals from food distribution centers run by the Noida authority these days. At the start of the lockdown period, the Noida authority was serving two meals to over 13,0000 migrant workers, daily wagers, homeless people according to officials.

With the Central government easing lockdown guidelines and allowing many businesses including factories, shops, retail outlets to resume operations, many workers have believed to join work or have either left for their home towns. Officials expect the number of people taking meals from distribution centers to decrease further in the coming days.

“The Greater Noida authority served food to 20,000 people on May 19 and as many as 18,000 people on May 20 against the usual count of serving 47,000 people daily. The number is decreasing as either the workers are leaving the city or returning to their workplaces,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

Thousands of migrant workers have left for their home towns in trains and buses arranged by the district administration. The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the officials to continue arranging transportation until all migrant workers who want to go home reach their destinations. The state government took the decision to send arrange transport for the workers after many people had started walking to their homes undertaking long, arduous journeys.

“Earlier when the requirement of food was at its peak, we served food to over 1,30,000 people every day. But now many migrants workers have left the city for their home towns. On Thursday, we served over 80,000 people in different sectors,” said a Noida authority spokesperson.