Health department spreads awareness on Alzheimer’s

noida

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:50 IST

Marking the World Alzheimer’s Day, the health department of Gautam Budh Nagar organised allies, camps to spread awareness on the disease. The department officials also ran a signature campaign to reach out to those suffering from the disease.

Officials are also running a drive to identify those who could be suffering from the disease.

According to the officials, they identified four patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease in the district on Saturday.

Officials said they are trying to make people aware of the symptoms of the disease so that they can seek help on time.

“We are in the process of identifying patients suffering from Alzheimer’s. We are spreading awareness in the district regarding the symptoms of the disease so that people can identify the persons facing trouble. Till now, we have found four patients in Noida. We are providing proper medical care to identified patients,” Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

A patient suffering from Alzheimer’s usually faces problems like memory loss, confusion with time place, difficulty in completing familiar tasks, trouble in understanding visual images and spatial relationships, misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps, poor judgment, withdrawal from work and social events among other things.

Meanwhile, government doctors and other staff across the district now hold outpatient departments (OPDs )only on Monday, Tuesday or Friday. Bhargava said on rest of the days, they conduct various awareness programs and will organise medical camps.

“The OPD will be open on three days as on other days we try to reach out to those who can’t come to us through various awareness programs and camps. Doctors and nursing staff of government hospitals dedicate at least three days on reaching out to people in various developed and underdeveloped areas of the district,” added Bhargava.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 22:50 IST