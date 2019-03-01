Health workers use Mahatma Gandhi as mascot to fight discrimination against leprosy patients

With the sharp rise in the number of leprosy cases in the district, health department workers have been taking all steps to ensure that patients are not discriminated against by family members and colleagues.

Pamphlets in Hindi have used Mahatma Gandhi as a messenger to inform that leprosy is caused by a bacteria, it is completely curable and is not due to bad deeds from a previous birth.

It also states that people should not discriminate against leprosy patients and shake hands with them. In some cases, the patient’s identity is also not revealed while providing preventive medicine to co-workers.

“In multibacillary cases, we give preventive medicine refampicin to all people who have been in prolonged contact with the patient, including family members and co-workers. In some cases, however, the patient may be worried about discrimination. So, we just inform the workplace that the government is doing an awareness campaign with free preventive medicine,” Dr Sunil Dohare, additional chief medical officer, said.

In most cases, much counselling is done by the health workers to tell people that the disease is completely curable and free treatment is provided by the health department. However, officials added that with counselling and awareness drives, there are fewer instances of discrimination against patients.

Officials said the greater challenge is to get people to report symptoms at the earliest. They said that most cases are not reported till the disease spreads and requires intensive care.

“Most people ignore skin patches and do not see a doctor till there seems to be a nerve damage. We are increasing campaigns where we go door-to-door to detect hidden cases. We are also campaigning to urge people to not take skin patches lightly,” Dr Dohare said.

The Hindi pamphlets mention the symptoms of the disease and places in the district where it can be checked for free. It adds that timely treatment can prevent disability.

Leprosy, a contagious bacterial infection, was declared ‘eliminated’ at the national level over a decade ago.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 05:41 IST