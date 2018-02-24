In times of pollution, air purifying plants at Noida flower show a hit with visitors

‘Detox plants’, which act as ‘vacuum cleaners’ inside the house, are a hit in the ongoing Noida Flower Show, as residents and nature enthusiasts are preferring them for pollution control as well as interior decoration.

Plants such as Aloe Vera, Sansevieria, Areca Palm, Dracaena, Rubber Plant and Money Plant are in demand in the three-day long flower show which was inaugurated on Friday evening.

As many as 85 stalls have been put up by florists, gardening equipment wholesalers and seed retailers at the on going flower show. Entry to the show has been made free for all. However, this year, it’s the pollution control plants that have been grabbing all eyeballs.

“We are hosting the 32nd Noida Flower Show this year and its themes are controlling air pollution and conserving water. We have several plants that control air pollution inside the house such as Aloe Vera, Sansevieria, Areca Palm, Dracaena, Rubber Plant, Spider Plant Money Plant, Ficus Benjamina, Golden Pothos, Syngonium and Peace Lilly,” Deepa Pasricha, joint secretary, The Horticulture Society, Noida, said.

Elaborating on ‘pollution controlling plants’, Pasricha said, “All plants emit oxygen, but it was established in a study conducted by National Aeronautics and Space Administration back in 1989 that some indoor plants could be extremely useful in controlling the air pollution by acting as a ‘vacuum cleaner’ against the pollutants and absorbing them.”

Mentioning the benefits of Sansevieria plant, Pasricha said, “Ideally, a 400 square feet house must have 5-6 vases of Sansvieria plants as they help in absorbing pollutants. These plants don’t require much sunlight to grow and can be kept in the house for 20-25 days at a stretch. This is a best suited plant for households which can be placed anywhere in the rooms. Earlier, it used to come free of cost, but now, due to rising air pollution and the benefits that it brings, the price is ₹150 for a vase plant.”

Pasricha further said that plants such as Aloe Vera, Spider Plant, Rubber Plants, among other interior plants, can also be used but only for a limited period of time.

“Aloe Vera has a lot of medicinal benefits along with pollution control but they can be kept inside for only 3-4 days and after that they require proper sunlight. Similarly, spider plant is a pretty plant and they can be used to tackle pollutants such as Benzene and Xyline. However, they also require sunlight after 3-4 days. They can be placed in the balcony,” Pasricha said.

Earlier on Friday evening, the flower show was inaugurated by Noida Authority chief executive officer Alok Tandon. He stressed on the importance of greenery in today’s urbanised societies. The show is being organised by the horticulture department of Noida Authority and The Horticulture Society Noida.

Read I Noida Flower Show opens in a riot of colours, scents

“Every other day, we read about the depleting air quality in Delhi-NCR and, hence, it becomes extremely crucial for us to preserve greenery and promote the message of green and clean living. After an inspection of the flower show, we have decided that the Noida Authority will replicate the model of ‘vertical garden’ at selected spots in the city for beautification,” Tandon said.

Taking a cue from Tandon’s speech, stall owners at the flower show were also seen displaying ‘detox’ plants claiming that they are in huge demand.

“Such plants that provide natural oxygen and can be placed inside the house, are in great demand this year. I have been coming to this fair for the last 15 years. I have a peace lilly flower pot for ₹150 and other pollution controlling plants are also being sold at the same rate —₹150 per pot,” Liyaqat Khan, a florist who has set up a stall at the flower show.

Owners also said that green interior designing products are also in demand this year.

“We offer home decoration products that are environment friendly. We only use recycled products. For example, we have used wine bottles as base for hanging gardens and discarded pots as base for beautiful plants. The price range of the products is from ₹100 to ₹2,500,” Anushree, founder, Hanging Gardena, said.

Nature enthusiasts also said that planting pollution control plants must be encouraged at school and college level as well.

“It is important that students also know about such plants from their teachers and play their part in sustaining the environment,” Alka Gupta, a resident of Sector 27, said.