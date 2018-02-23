Noida Flower Show opens in a riot of colours, scents

The three-day Noida Flower Show opened for the public on Friday evening at Noida Stadium with the themes of ‘water conservation’ and ‘air pollution control’ with respect to rising air pollution and depleting groundwater level in Delhi-NCR.

The 32nd Annual Noida Flower Show, organised by the horticultural department of Noida authority and the Floriculture Society Noida, was inaugurated on Friday evening by Alok Tandon, chief executive officer (CEO) of Noida authority.

“India is a developing country where on one hand, we are progressing and on the other, our population is also expanding. Therefore, it is important that we conserve our natural resources and promote greenery. The Air Quality Index in Delhi-NCR is getting worse by the day, and such initiatives promote the message of green and clean environment,” said Tandon.

“This year, our initiative through the flower show is to create awareness among people regarding the control of air pollution and water conservation. We are distributing pamphlets and posters which mention the plants that provide oxygen,” said Deepa Pasricha, joint secretary, the Floriculture Society Noida.

As many as 85 stalls have been put up at the show that include plants, nurseries, home decoration items and gardening equipment.

The timing for the flower show is from 9am to 8pm and the entry is free for all.

The Flower Show also hosts a competition for the best nursery in which a number of institutions and bodies are participating.

“We have about 45 participants for nursery competition in which the big teams are CPWD, HDFC, LG, Bharat Petroleum, Delhi Public School, Adobe India, AVI club and Indian Navy. Apart from them, we have over 5,000 single entries with different pot plants. The results will be declared tomorrow,” said Pasricha.

Noida residents were seen thronging to examine various plants that have been brought to the venue for the exhibition as well as sale.

“I visit the Flower Show every year to buy more pot plants for my nursery. This year, I intend to buy money plants and rubber plants,” said Ruchika Malhotra, a resident of Sector 93.

Stall owners had a variety of pot plants, nurseries and gardening equipment to offer to the people.

“This is the first time that we have set up a stall at the Flower Show and we are offering nurseries and tissue culture. We have a price range of ₹8 to ₹70,000 (for bonsai plant),” said Chandan, manager, Sheel Biotech Limited.

On Saturday, the Flower Show will organise vegetable carving and flower arrangement competition.

“Both the contests are free entry for all and the flower arrangement competition will have two components where one will be fresh flowers and the other will be dry flowers,” said Pasricha.