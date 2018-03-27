Khoda spurious liquor tragedy: Prime accused give cops a slip

The eight prime accused in the Khoda spurious liquor tragedy gave the police a slip yet again when the gang fled Khoda during a police checking early on Tuesday morning.

The police seized eight cartons of smuggled liquor along with a consignment of spurious liquor—two cartons and 5 litres separately—and urea from the vehicles left behind by the accused persons.

According to the police, the eight accused were trying to remove the stock of smuggled and spurious liquor and 5kg of urea in a Scorpio car and a bike, but fled when the police teams engaged them near Ambedkar Gate in Khoda around 5.30am on Tuesday.

The seized car has stickers and a flag of the Bharatiya Janata Party on it. Police said they are investigating if the accused were using the party flag and stickers to evade checking.

“The accused fled the spot leaving their vehicles behind. These contained smuggled and spurious liquor and also substances used for preparing spurious liquor. The eight accused are suspected of providing spurious liquor to people in Khoda,” said superintendent of police (city) Akash Tomar.

The eight men were identified as Jitendra Yadav alias Jitti, Ravi Yadav, Mintu Masala, Ravi Khari, Bunty Chauhan, Dilip Rana, Ranjit Mandal and Bunty Kalia. Four of them—Kaliya, Mandal, Rana and Masala—are the prime suspects in the Khoda liquor tragedy case, police said.

The accused have 27 cases, including those of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and liquor smuggling, lodged against them.

According to the police, the eight men operated a gang which smuggled liquor from Haryana and prepared spurious liquor which they sold to vendors, who operated from their houses. The operators provided smuggled and spurious liquor to local shops at cheap rates. They are suspected to have supplied the liquor that led to the deaths of four men in Khoda on March 13.

“We have formed teams to nab the eight persons and we will also be approaching the court for getting non-bailable warrants against them. We have initiated the process to confiscation their property,” Tomar said.

Four persons lost their lives while a fifth one suffered severe health complications after consuming, what is suspected to be, spurious liquor in Khoda on March 12 and 13. Following the tragedy, the police lodged three FIRs and the district police chief suspended the SHO, police post in-charge and two constables.

The suspension of area’s excise officer and two excise department constables was also confirmed a couple of days later after a recommendation was sent by district authorities.