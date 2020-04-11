Landlords to be booked if found evicting, harassing medical personnel over transmission scare

noida

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:10 IST

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has decided to book landlords under the National Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Act, if it is proven that they are harassing or evicting medical personnel and their families over the transmission scare of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The order came on Saturday and will be applicable till April 30, after which it will be reviewed depending on the health situation in the district.

“This order is for medical personnel, their families and anyone working at the ground level in this ongoing crisis. We have not had many complaints against landlords. However, we don’t want a repeat of the incidents that have occurred in other districts or states. This is why this decision has been taken,” said Akhilesh Kumar, additional commissioner of police (law and order).

The order, signed by additional deputy commissioner of police Ashutosh Dwivedi talks about harassment of the medical community at the hands of landlords.

“Medical staff and paramedical personnel are playing an essential role in combating the current crisis and are offering their services to take care of patients at great risk to their own safety. It is coming to our attention from various sources that landlords and society management are pressuring these medical personnel to empty their houses for fear of transmission. In the ongoing scenario putting such pressure will hamper with the work and safety of the community(sic),” said the order from Dwivedi.

The order further said that in case evidence is found of such actions on the part of landlords or residential management, then such people will be booked under Section 51 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the Epidemic act, 1897. Officials also said that action can also be taken under the provisions of the National Security Act, 1980.

“I believe that these personnel are integral to the system, and creating any hindrances at their homes will negatively their services. Hence under Section 144, we are ordering people to avoid any such acts in the entire district,” said Dwivedi.

Families of medical personnel and foreign travellers had earlier alleged ostracization at the hands of neighbours and residential bodies. The commissioner of police had also said that action will be taken against RWAs imposing restrictions on residents that are not approved by the government.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had earlier ordered on March 28 that landlords will not force their tenants to pay rent for the month (or till the issuance of further orders) in an attempt to stop migrants from leaving after they were forced out of their jobs after the lockdown was announced on March 24.

Under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, a person can be imprisoned up to one year along with a fine and it can reach up to two years if any life or loss of assets takes place following the act of the defaulter.

Officials also said that on April 14, when the three-week lockdown officially ends, they will also review whether or not the imposition of Section 144 in the district has to be extended.