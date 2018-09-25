Law intern shot, injured near Surajpur court in Greater Noida

Unknown assailants shot and injured a 21-year-old law intern near Surajpur court complex on Monday evening in Kasna area of Greater Noida.

The incident took place around 6.30pm on the main road near LG company in Kasna area of Greater Noida when Kapil Nagar, a law intern, was travelling in his WagonR car.

Nagar is a resident of Atta Gujaran village in Dankaur and he is in the fifth year of his LLB course, at a private college in Greater Noida.

He has been working as a law intern under advocate Rajeev Tongad at the Surajpur court for the past one year.

“Kapil was on his way home after finishing his shift at the Surajpur court complex when several men in an Alto car intercepted his vehicle near Jagat Farms market and fired two shots at him. One bullet hit his left elbow and the accused fled the scene,” Tongad said.

The victim was rushed to nearby Kailash Hospital in Kasna where he was given immediate medical assistance, police said.

“The patient has been admitted to the emergency ward and he is being treated by a team of doctors. His health condition will be updated soon,” a representative of Kailash Hospital said.

Police said the victim has not yet submitted a complaint in the matter.

“We are waiting for the victim to lodge a complaint and due action will be taken. We are also going through the CCTV footage to get leads about the vehicle in which the assailants arrived. The victim is out of danger and, soon, an FIR will be filed,” Vineet Jaiswal, superintendent of police (rural), said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 05:01 IST