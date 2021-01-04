Light rains predicted in Noida today; Wednesday may see dense fog

noida

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:42 IST

Noida: The India Meteorological department (IMD) has said that light rains the region is currently experiencing will continue on Tuesday as well, keeping the cold wave and cold day conditions under check.

Rains and thunder activities on Tuesday, however, will be followed by dense fog in the entire national Capital region, especially in open areas such as expressway and highways, on January 6, 7 and 8, officials said.

According to the IMD, Noida recorded 15mm of rain on Sunday and about 2.5 mm on Monday (till 5.30pm).

“Tuesday would also see light rainfall activity along with easterly winds. This will keep the mercury high, as a clouded sky helps trap temperature. Thus, the maximum temperatures would hover around the season’s average, which is around 20 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures will be about three degrees higher than the season’s average, which is about seven degrees Celsius, so the minimum temperature will be around 10 degrees Celsius for next two days,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre (IMD).

He added that the mercury will, however, drop from January 8 as the wind directions would change from easterly to icy-cold north-westerly, with dense fog from Wednesday.

“The mercury will start dropping from Friday and Saturday due to the change in wind. The region will also see dense fog from Wednesday, January 6 to January 8 as the western disturbance’s withdrawal will keep the winds low and moisture high. This would lead to dense fog,” Srivastava added.

On Monday, the minimum temperature for Noida was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, against 11.2 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The average minimum temperature for NCR, based on Safdarjung observatory was 11.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature for Noida was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, against 19.3 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The average maximum for NCR was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius.