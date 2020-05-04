Lockdown 3.0: Stringent measures continue at Noida-Delhi border, officials on alert

noida

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:19 IST

Stringent restrictions continued to be in place at the Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar (GBN) border on Monday, the day lockdown 3.0 began in India with area-specific relaxations.

GBN district magistrate (DM) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj tweeted the dos and don’ts of interstate travel on Sunday. While the Union home ministry issued federal guidelines on Friday, states and local authorities can frame rules specific to them based on ground reality.

“Restriction on interstate movement/interdistrict movement stands as before. No interstate/inter-district movement of personnel allowed for permitted activities also (except for previously allowed purpose like Covid-19 duty, emergency services, etc.) [sic],” Yathiraj tweeted.

The order effectively means that interstate and interdistrict movement for activities permitted under the new guidelines would not apply to Noida, which is part of the Gautam Budh Nagar district, and that stringent border curbs will continue to remain in place in Delhi’s satellite city.

However, health workers on Covid-19 duty, media personnel with authorisation letters and policemen, among a few others, are exempt.

Complying with Yathiraj’s instructions, law enforcement officials kept a strict vigil at the Delhi border on Monday morning. Those carrying valid passes were allowed to enter and exit the district via the interstate border after thorough verification.

“Most people who are aware of the regulations are not coming to the border. But there are a few exceptions. All restrictions on the movement at the interstate border with Delhi are in place as they were earlier,” Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), GBN district, said.

Kaladhar Narayan, a resident of Noida Sector 107 and an employee at a Delhi-based public sector understanding (PSU) enterprise, has been travelling to work despite the lockdown restrictions. “I have obtained the requisite letter from my office, along with the pass. I do not face any hassle while travelling to work as I have the necessary permission,” Narayan said.

On Monday morning, as certain relaxations, including the nod to private vehicles with a maximum of two passengers besides the driver, kicked in even in red zones such as Delhi and Noida, there was a momentary lapse at the border.

“But we coordinated with Delhi authorities quickly and all the restrictions for border movement are in place now,” Sankalp Sharma, DCP, zone 1, GBN district, said.

“...We’re discouraging any unnecessary cross-border movement,” he added.

Several police personnel were deployed at the Kalindi Kunj Road and they strictly checked commuters entering Noida. Several commuters were also asked to return to Delhi since they had no valid pass. Jyoti Raman Singh, a security guard, lives in Madanpur Khadar in Delhi and works in a Noida shopping mall. “The mall is closed but the security guards need to be present for the mall’s safety. My employer had issued a letter a few days ago for my movement. But the police are not allowing me into Noida,” he said.

The Union government first imposed a 21-day lockdown on March 25 and then extended it for 19 days till May 3. On Friday, the government announced another two-week extension, but this time with zone-specific curbs and relaxations, though there are some activities banned throughout the country.

Monday also saw liquor shops opening in the district for the first time since the beginning of the lockdown from 10 am to 7 pm. People made a beeline for these shops and kept the police on their toes.

“We are on alert and so far no problems have come to light. All liquor shop owners have been instructed to strictly implement social distancing. Due to the relaxations within the district, we are keeping a vigil on the situation,” Kumar Rannvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, said.

The Gautam Budh Nagar police department has also increased the implementation of Section 144 in the district till May 17. Depending on the situation, it may be increased further, a police spokesperson said.