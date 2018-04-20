Man arrested for raping 13-year-old stepdaughter in Ghaziabad

The mother of a 13-year-old girl on Friday lodged an FIR against her 45-year-old husband who had allegedly been raping the girl for the past two months. The accused is a stepfather and he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl whenever his wife went out.

The accused, the 35-year-old woman and her two minor daughters live in a locality under Loni police station area. This is her second marriage — she had divorced her first husband six years ago.

The complainant’s sister said, “Her first husband left her and later, they agreed to divorce. Since then, she was working as seamstress to earn a living. The victim girl was just 5 years old when my sister got married to the accused. The couple also have a three-year-old daughter from their marriage.”

She said two days ago, the girl told about her ordeal to a 12-year-old friend from the locality.

“Later, the victim’s friend told her mother. Her mother then approached my sister and told her about the sexual assault. My sister sought my help. She even tried to kill herself after coming to know of what her husband did to the girl. I called up the accused as he was away at the vegetable market but he was not ready to come home. I made hi believe that his daughter was severely ill and hospitalised. Then he arrived and we informed police,” she said.

She said the girl’s mother often went to the market to buy cloth and the accused allegedly raped the minor girl during these occasions. He allegedly threatened her to keep quiet.

“When our woman neighbour told us about the assault, we asked the girl. She had nail marks on her throat and told us about the incidents,” she said.

The police said that they lodged an FIR against the accused.

“Her mother lodged an FIR and stated that her husband was raping her minor daughter for the past two months. We have filed an FIR for rape, criminal intimidation and also levied provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” AK Maurya, superintendent of police (rural), said.