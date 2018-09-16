Man booked for rape of mentally unstable minor girl in Noida

The police booked a 22-year-old man for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old mentally unstable girl in Noida’s

Sector 63.

Although the alleged incident took place on September 7, when the girl was alone at her home, the police booked the youth on Saturday after sustained protests by the victim’s father, who works as a tea vendor, while her mother works in a factory in Sector 63.

“Mukesh Jatav, a resident of Chhijarsi village in Noida, was booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 376 and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act for rape. We will now initiate the medical examination of the girl,” Phase 3 station house officer Akhilesh Tripathi said.

The accused, who works as a helper in shifts at a factory in Sector 63, is an acquaintance of the victim’s family. According to the girl’s father, the accused is from the same village as the victim’s mother.

“My daughter is mentally unsound and stays at home all day long. On September 7, around 11am, Mukesh entered the house and raped my daughter believing that she won’t be able to narrate her ordeal to anyone due to her condition. When I returned home that day she told me everything that had happened,” the girl’s father told HT.

According to the girl’s father, they had approached the police on September 8, but the police refused to lodge a first information report (FIR). “The police kept telling us to come back later and delayed filing the FIR. They did not care to even conduct a medical test in the first 72 hours. On Thursday night, my daughter’s condition deteriorated and we took her to a private hospital. Over there, the doctors informed us, and the police, that my daughter has sexual assault injuries on her private parts. It was then that the police took notice of my complaint and lodged a case,” the father said.

The police have denied allegations by the family. “The accused will be arrested soon. The investigation has been assigned to a team,” Tripathi said.

