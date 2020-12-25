e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Man gets 14 years of imprisonment for attempting to rape an infant

Man gets 14 years of imprisonment for attempting to rape an infant

noida Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 00:05 IST
Kapil Datta
Kapil Datta
         

The district court on Thursday awarded rigorous imprisonment of 14 years to a 46-year-old man under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for attempting to rape an 18-month-old girl child in 2016.

The incident took place on September 21, 2016. An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376,354 and POCSO Act at Sector 24 police station against the accused, Sohan Pal. The complainant, the mother of the girl child, stated that on the same day around 3pm her 18-month-old daughter was playing in the room.Sohan Pal, her neighbour, took her to his room and attempted to sexually assault her. She caught Sohan Pal with the child. Although, he tried to flee the spot, he was caught and handed over to the police.The doctor confirmed the rape attempt on the girl child upon medical examination.

The court stated that prosecution has succeeded in proving the charges against accused beyond doubt.

“Additional district judge Vineet Chaudhary today held the accused, Sohan Pal, guilty under POCSO act and awarded 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹20,000. Non payment of fine will attract an additional one-year imprisonment,” JP Bhati, Senior Public Prosecution Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said on Thursday.

top news
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
Bitter cold persists in north India, light snowfall likely in Kashmir over weekend
Bitter cold persists in north India, light snowfall likely in Kashmir over weekend
Nepal PM’s move to dissolve Parliament is ‘internal matter’, says India
Nepal PM’s move to dissolve Parliament is ‘internal matter’, says India
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In