Home / Noida / Man shoots self while taking selfie in Greater Noida; cops detain victim’s friend

Man shoots self while taking selfie in Greater Noida; cops detain victim’s friend

noida Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 01:39 IST
Shafaque Alam
Shafaque Alam
Hindustan Times, Noida
         

A 22-year-old man allegedly shot himself in the chest while taking a selfie in Greater Noida west on Saturday afternoon. The victim — identified as Saurabh Mavi, a resident of Dhrampura village — was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have detained Mavi’s friend Nakul Sharma, who was travelling with him in a car at the time of the incident.

Ankur Aggarwal, additional DCP (Noida central), said that the incident came to light around 3pm when Mavi’s friend Sharma, who is in early 20s, called up the police control room to inform about the incident. Sharma and Mavi were friends and have known each other for some years, investigators said. Sharma told police that Mavi had reached his sweet shop in the afternoon and later planned to visit a mutual friend, Sachin, in Sector Pi-3 in Greater Noida

“Sharma has told us that he and Mavi left the shop in his Maruti Vitara Brezza for Pi-3. On the way Mavi suddenly took out a gun and started posing for a selfie,” police said in a press statement. Police said that when the duo reached somewhere near Ace City roundabout in Greater Noida west, Sharma accidentally pulled the trigger of the gun, firing once. The bullet pierced Mavi’s chest and he was wounded. Sharma immediately rushed Mavi to Sharda hospital.

Ajit Kumar, Sharda Hospital PRO, said that the victim had received critical injuries and he was declared brought dead. “The victim died due to critical injuries and blood loss. The hospital has informed the police about the matter,” he said.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and a medical report is awaited. Bisrakh police have detained Sharma and are questioning him regarding the case. A forensics team is also collecting evidence from the weapon and the finger prints of Mavi to check if he was involved in the incident.

Aggarwal said that the victim’s family is yet to file a complaint in this regard. Police said that it appears the gun used in the crime is a licenced revolver. Police are investigating the source of weapon and why the victim was carrying the weapon at the time of the incident.

Local residents expressed shock over the incident. Nisha Rai, a resident of Noida Sector 77, said that there is need to create mental health awareness. “People are facing anxiety and mental issues. There is need to discuss these issues with family members and counsel youth to avoid unwanted incidents,” she said.

