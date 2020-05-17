e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Mercury may touch 44 degrees Celsius later this week

Mercury may touch 44 degrees Celsius later this week

noida Updated: May 17, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

With the withdrawal of back-to-back western disturbances, weather analysts expect the mercury to rise by three to four degrees in the next three days bringing heatwave like conditions to the national capital region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the western disturbance — a phenomenon that causes rains and thunder activities in the region—withdrawing, as of Sunday night, temperatures are all set to witness a sharp rise. The mercury levels are expected to rise from Tuesday, and the maximum temperatures may reach 43 to 44 degrees Celsius between May 21 and 23.

“Until Sunday, the average temperature for the region has been around 40 degrees in the last few days. While there was a possibility of light rains in some parts of Delhi on Sunday, the adjoining region of western Uttar Pradesh, which includes Noida and Ghaziabad, was almost dry. From Monday, the sky will be clear giving way to vertical sun rays that cause more heating,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

He said while no heatwaves have been forecasted yet, rise in mercury levels is on the cards.

“For heatwaves to happen, the maximum temperature must be above 44.3 degrees Celsius. From the current trend we can establish that the maximum temperature could go up to 43 to 44 degrees Celsius this week,” said Srivastava.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum was at 23.6 degrees Celsius, same as a day before.

On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 41 and 23.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There are possibilities of very light rain in the region on Wednesday, but that would not have much effect on the maximum temperature. The sharp rise in temperature in the region would lead to heatwaves-like conditions,” said Mahesh Palawat, director, private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

Palawat also pointed out that while heatwaves usually hit the region by April and episodes of intense heatwaves are witnessed around mid-May, the frequent western disturbances this year saved the region from the heatwaves until now.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In