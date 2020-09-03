e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Minster asks discom to reduce line loss to below 15% in two months in Noida, Ghaziabad

Minster asks discom to reduce line loss to below 15% in two months in Noida, Ghaziabad

noida Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The state energy minister Shrikant Sharma Thursday asked the power distribution companies in Noida and Ghaziabad to bring down line loss to below 15% and ensure uninterrupted power supply in the respective jurisdictions.

While making a virtual inspection of high loss power substations in Noida and Ghaziabad, the minister also asked the distribution companies to upgrade the existing 10KVA and 16KVA  transformers to higher capacities as soon as possible.

“It is the duty of the power department officials to provide correct and timely bills to consumers. The officials must work out a plan to bring all the power substations, falling under the red zone, so denoted owing to higher line loss presently, to the green zone (where the line loss is below 15%) within two months,” he said.

SHarma expressed his unhappiness over the line loss at substations in sectors 10, 47, 50 (a new one), 122, Mandi Shyamnagar, Rabupura, Jewar, Dankaur, Bankapur and Luharni in Gautam Budh Nagar district and Gadana, Bamheta, Muradnagar, Bapudham, New bus stand, Kala Patthar, Niti Khand-2, Behrampur and New Rajendra Nagar in Ghaziabad.

“The line loss and tripping from these stations can’t be tolerated in any case as bona fide consumers also suffer due to frequent outages. Stern actions will be taken against all officials concerned if problems pertaining to line loss and frequent power cuts are not corrected within two months. Without ensuring uninterrupted power supply, making power corporations self-reliant will remain a mirage,” he said.

Virendra Nath Singh, chief engineer (Noida zone) of Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), who also attended this review meeting, said Sharma has also stressed on ensuring correct meter readings.

“He has asked us to provide correct electricity bills to consumers, based on meter readings. We have also been told to use the mobile phone numbers of consumers to collect feedback regularly. The consumers have been told to lodge FIRs against their billing agencies concerned, in case of discrepancies.

The chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has been assigned to review the power scenario in both districts, till the problems of line loss and power cuts end,” Sharma said.

top news
Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Burnt with cigarettes, head crushed; step-father main accused in killing of 5-yr-old in Jamshedpur
Burnt with cigarettes, head crushed; step-father main accused in killing of 5-yr-old in Jamshedpur
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In