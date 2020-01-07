Missing accountant’s body found in a drain in Noida’s Sector 49

noida

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:36 IST

A 32-year-old accountant who was reported missing since Sunday evening was found dead in a drain under the Sector 49 police jurisdiction on Tuesday morning.

The victim was identified as Ram Kumar, of Morna village under Sector 24 police jurisdiction . According to police officials, he worked in the billing department of a private hospital in Noida’s Sector 71.

“According to his family members, he was missing since Sunday evening. They had been on the lookout for him but no missing person complaint had been filed,” Dharmendra Sharma, station house officer, Sector 49 police station, said.

He said a call was made to the police helpline in the morning about the body lying in a drain outside a banquet hall in Sarfabad village. A team was rushed to the spot and the body sent for an autopsy.

Later, family members identified the body as that of Kumar’s.

“The body does not have any external injury marks. it was bloated and we suspect that he might have drowned. We will wait for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. So far, the family has also not filed any complaint. In case of any foul play, we will file a case,” the SHO said.

He said on Sunday, Kumar had been with a few friends and the family suspects that they may be behind his death.

“Kumar’s phone was with one of his friends and he had returned it Monday. All his other valuables were with him. There is a chance that he might have fallen into the drain and drowned but we will be able to say something for sure only after the autopsy,” Sharma said.

The body was handed over to the family for last rites following the autopsy.