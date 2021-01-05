Muradnagar roof collapse: NHRC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh govt

noida

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:59 IST

Ghaziabad: Taking cognisance of media reports on the roof collapse incident at the Ukhlarsi cremation ground in Muradnagar, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and the director general of police, calling for a detailed report, where 24 people lost their lives on Sunday.

“The report must contain review of all crematoriums, burial grounds and other such buildings which are used by the general public for community activities in the state and maintained by the local administrative authorities. The authorities concerned must ensure proper maintenance of such places to avoid any untoward incidents in future posing danger to human lives,” the NHRC said on Tuesday.

The Commission has also asked the state government, through its senior officers, about the present status of the investigation of the case as well as the health condition of those injured.

“The incident is required to be investigated thoroughly so that the guilty could be adequately punished, as per the provisions of the law,” the Commission added.

In the meantime, the Ghaziabad district administration has started the process of providing relief to victim families.

“We have deployed several teams of counsellors and health officials who are taking up counselling of victim families as they are under severe trauma. The education department is also taking up works related to free education and scholarship for their children. Besides, food items and ration are being provided to the families,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

He added that the officials have identified 12 of the 18 affected families who will be provided benefits under different government schemes such as the Parivarik Pension Yojna, Vidhwa Pension, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and also under schemes meant for disabled persons.

An FIR has been lodged into the incident and so far, five persons have been arrested.

The DM has also initiated action against the erring persons and directed the police to initiate strict action against the suspects under provisions of the National Security Act, the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act and also under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

“It has also been directed to the Ghaziabad development authority and the municipal-corporation to get a quality of works taken up by the contractor checked and to stop payments to him, besides getting the firm blacklisted. It has also been directed to other agencies to blacklist the contractor if he is registered with any respective agency,” Pandey said, adding that recovery of payments made, along with interest, is to be initiated with issuance of recovery-certificates.

“A team of senior engineers from the authority, the civic agency and the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam has been constituted to check the quality of construction at the cremation ground and for other works taken up at Muradnagar. If the quality is not up to standards, recovery certificates will be issued for recovery of the funds,” Pandey added.