e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / National consumer commission dismisses complaint against Noida builder

National consumer commission dismisses complaint against Noida builder

noida Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:26 IST
Kapil Datta
Kapil Datta
Hindustantimes
         

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) on Friday dismissed the complaint of a homebuyer against a Noida developer as the total value of the suit, including the interest amount, did not exceed ₹1 crore.

Dismissing the complaint, the NCDRC—which only hears cases with value exceeding above ₹1 crore— stated the flat buyer had demanded excess compensation without any legal basis and directed the complainant to approach the Uttar Pradesh commission instead.

The complainant had booked a flat in a Noida housing project on August 7, 2011. The total cost of the flat was ₹ 55.97 lakh, and the complainant said she had paid ₹48.08 lakh to the developer till the filing of the complaint. She had alleged in her complaint that the possession of the flat was not been to her by the builder.

Her counsel had pleaded that the national commission should direct the builder to hand over the possession of the flat and pay interest at the rate of 24% per annum on the deposited sum of ₹48.08 lakh.In her plea, she claimed the interest amount would be around ₹78 lakh and the total consideration amount would exceed ₹1 crore.

The counsel stated that the complaint was earlier filed before the Delhi state commission and the same was returned on the ground of territorial jurisdiction. Satisfying the territorial jurisdiction, the complaint was then filed before the Uttar Pradesh state commission in 2018. The UP state commission returned the complaint on the ground of pecuniary jurisdiction—referred to the jurisdiction of a court over a suit based on the value of its subject matter—as they only hear cases where the value of compensation is below ₹1 crore, following which the complaint was filed with the NCDRC.

The NCDRC on Friday observed that the main prayer in the complaint was for possession of the flat. In such a case the compensation is calculated from the date of scheduled possession ( which was May 2015 in the case) and not from the date of booking.

The commission stated demand for a higher interest would be an exaggerated and inflated claim without any legal basis and cannot be taken into consideration for the purpose of determining the pecuniary jurisdiction.

If compensation in the form of interest at the rate of 18% per annum is awarded, it will cover the losses of all kinds, including the financial loss and distress and mental agony caused to the flat buyer, since the financial loss would not be more than 10-11% per annum, considering the rates of interest prevailing during the relevant period, the commission observed.

“The NCDRC on Friday stated the consumer complaint is not maintainable before it for want of pecuniary jurisdiction and therefore the complaint is dismissed,” advocate Aditya Bhati, who is also the representative of district consumer forum advocates association, said on Saturday.

top news
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In