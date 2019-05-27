Neighbour booked for allegedly abetting 14-year-old Ghaziabad girl’s suicide

The police are on the lookout for a 45-year-old man who allegedly led a 14-year-old girl to kill herself after he stalked and harassed her. The girl, a class eight student killed herself on May 15 in her house in a locality under the jurisdiction of Sahibabad police station.

The girl’s family filed a complaint with the police on May 24 after which the police registered an FIR for stalking and abetting suicide against the suspect, identified as Mange( who goes by a single name).

Police have also booked Mange’s four family members in the matter.

According to the family of the girl, she was continuously harassed by Mange who was their neighbour. They said that several months ago he used to stay in the same building as them as a co-tenant but later purchased a nearby flat in the locality. Mange is married and has two children, the family said.

“She had taken her examination for class eight but could not pursue further studies as the man was kept harassing her. He was staying with his family as our co-tenant and had good relations with our family,” the girl’s mother said.

“Sometime in between, he started to talk in an objectionable language with her. He had also given a phone to her but my daughter later switched it off. Three months ago when the matter came to light, he apologised to us and assured that he will not repeat such acts”, she added.

She said that when on May 14 while her husband and she were not at home, Mange came to their house and forcibly took the girl along with him in his car. “When we came to know about it, we went looking for her and were able to bring her back. The same day, he along with his family members came to our house and threatened us. My daughter felt aggrieved and the next day morning she went to a room in the house and hanged herself from a ceiling fan with a dupatta,” she added.

The family said that they were busy with the last rites and were in a state of shock after the incident and finally went to the police on May 24.

Based on their complaint, the police lodged an FIR against prime suspect Mange and his four other family members under IPC section 306 (abetting suicide), 354d (stalking), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) at Sahibabad police station. According to the police, the four family members have also fled their house after the incident.

“The girl was harassed by the man continuously. Both families had earlier sat down and talked about the issue after which the suspect said that he will not harass the girl. But he continued harassing her and the girl eventually killed herself. Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR for abetting suicide and the man will be arrested soon,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

First Published: May 27, 2019 15:12 IST