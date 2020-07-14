New govt order allows markets to open on all five weekdays

noida

In a breather to traders, the Uttar Pradesh government has allowed shops to remain open on all five weekdays and close only over the weekends.

The state government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines ordering all shops, markets, malls and administrative offices to remain closed from Friday 10pm to Monday 5am. The order, however, allows emergency services, grocery shops, etc., to open even on weekends.

Following the nationwide lockdown, markets were allowed to be open from May 21 onwards, but only on alternate days based on the odd-even shop numbers system. By easing these restrictions, shopkeepers can now remain open for business for 20 days a month, as opposed to the earlier 11 days.

“In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, all administrative offices across the state, apart from those involved in emergency services and banks, will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. All rural and urban markets, shops, haats, grain markets, business centres, etc., will be close during this period (Friday 10pm to Monday 5am). They will be allowed to open from 9am to 9pm for the rest of the week. The weekend markets will also have to be open during weekdays only,” said an order signed by chief secretary Uttar Pradesh dated July 14.

The new restriction plan allows public transport, goods transport, fuel stations near highways, IT and IT enabled services to operate without any restrictions and will also allow all domestic and international flights.

“District magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, Suhas LY, has informed that new guidelines issued with respect to weekend restrictions from the state government shall be applicable in the district from today. All concerned parties are requested to note and comply,” a statement from the district administration said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile,traders’ organisation have welcomed the move stating that with more days for business, they expect revenue to rise.

“It’s a good step as earlier we got only 11 days a month to open shops which will now be 20 days. The trade has suffered heavily due to the lockdown, and business is only 10-12 % of what it used to be before the lockdown began in March. We now expect business to increase to 25-30% of what it was before March. However, weekend closure is an awkward decision as the working class will face issues in making purchases, as most of them would do so during weekends,” Sushil Kumar Jain, president, Sector 18 market association, and head of the Confederation of All India Traders Association, Delhi-NCR, said.