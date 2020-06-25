New L-1 facility with 200 beds to come up soon in Sector 125

noida

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:45 IST

A new L-1 facility for treating asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, located in Sector 125 in Noida, will soon become operational. The facility will have 200 beds for patients and a team of 24 medical personnel. The date for the opening of the facility is yet to be decided.

The building was constructed in a record time of 25 days as a collaborative project between the district administration the corporate social responsibility (CSR) team of the Tata Group.

A doctor present on duty at the site said that medical personnel at the facility will work in three shifts.“There will be two doctors present, along with one pharmacist, one ward boy, two nurses and two sweepers in each shift who will administer to the patients coming here,” said the doctor, seeking anonymity.

The seven-storey building was initially meant to be used as an office space but has now been converted into a hospital facility to treat the surging number of Covid-19 patients in the district, said the doctor.

“The facility will have 200 beds spread across three floors, where L-1 or asymptomatic patients of Covid-19 will be administered. All arrangements have been made and we are ready to start operations soon,” said Dr Akansha Kanaujia, a shift doctor present at the site.

The district magistrate had inspected the site earlier and had given instructions to curb the sources of noise around the facility.

District administration officials said that all arrangements for medical services, food, housekeeping and sanitisation have been made. The district information officer said that without requisite permissions no one will be allowed to enter or exit the facility.

The building is spread across 70,000 square feet of area and will be handed over by the Tata Group to the district administration for a period of at least six months. A senior health department official said, “The facility is ready to take patients and shall be opened soon.”

“If the need arises, the administration can use the building for a longer period of time. Electricity and food will also be provided,” a representative of the Tata Group present at the site said, adding that the handover will happen in a day or so.

On Thursday, Gautam Budh Nagar had a total of 1811 Covid cases. Treatment for Covid-19 in the district is being provided by four private hospitals, namely Yatharth, Jaypee, Kailash, Fortis, along with government facilities, such as District Hospital in Sector 39, Child PGI AND GIMS, and Sharda Hospital that has been acquired by the government. The district currently has a total of 1,100 dedicated Covid-19 beds, out of which 350 beds are in private hospitals and the rest are in government facilities.