New police chiefs for Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar

The state government on Saturday transferred 43 IPS officers, including 19 district police chiefs.

The transfer has resulted in the two districts of Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar getting new police chiefs.

According to the list, Dr Ajay Pal will now be new SSP of Gautam Budh Nagar.

He was superintendent of police (SP) Shamli and had earlier served as SP (city), Ghaziabad. Pal is a 2011 batch IPS officer and is well known for conducting the most number of encounters during his stint in Shamli in western Uttar Pradesh.

Current Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Love Kumar will now be deputy inspector general, prisons, in Lucknow. SSP Kumar had been promoted to the rank of DIG.

Ghaziabad SSP HN Singh was transferred as commandant of the 23rd battalion of the PAC, Moradabad. Vaibhav Krishna, a 2010 batch IPS officer, will replace Singh as the new SSP of Ghaziabad.

Krishna was earlier the SP of Etawah district. He has also served in Bulandshahr.