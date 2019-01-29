New Yamuna bridge shifts jams to Delhi side of border

The new bridge over river Yamuna, parallel to the Kalindi Kunj barrage, was supposed to end the perennial jams on the route linking Noida with Delhi. Even though the bridge was thrown open to traffic by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on January 25, little has changed for commuters, who still have to contend with hours-long congestion on the stretch.

The traffic police teams of Noida and Delhi held a meeting on Monday to brainstorm for solutions for the continuing traffic mess.

Traffic officials said that while the bridge has helped smoothen traffic on the Noida side, problems arise when commutes enter Delhi.

Earlier, there was a four-lane bridge that was used by vehicles from both sides, which now carries only vehicles from Delhi to Noida. The new six-lane bridge over the Yamuna is used only by vehicles going from Noida to Delhi.

However, once the flyover ends, the six-lane traffic merges into two lanes in Delhi, leading to traffic tailbacking on this road for the past three days.

With the weekend over now, increased traffic is expected on this stretch, traffic police said.

“We have proposed that the timing of the signal lights be increased and the toll collection be restricted to one lane for now. We have also suggested that all the traffic coming from Khadda colony and Jaitpur village in Delhi be diverted to another route. This will help reduce around 30%-40% of the traffic burden at this point,” Anil Kumar Jha, superintendent of police (traffic) of Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Officials said they will now see if traffic from Jaitpur village can be diverted or if the road coming from the village towards Kalindi Kunj be made a one way.

Commuters said while they had expected to see much reduction in traffic, the bridge hasn’t really helped.

“I commute from Noida to Delhi every day but there has really been no change in my daily timing even after the new bridge was opened. The traffic has only shifted from one point to another, a little further ahead. To decongest this area, the whole stretch should have been widened,” Sanjay Saxena, a resident of Sector 76, said.

Traffic officials said that a solution will be worked out by next week.

