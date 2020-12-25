NIAL, Greater Noida authority set for board meetings on Dec 30

noida

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:32 IST

The Greater Noida authority will have a board meeting on December 30 where it is expected to approve important proposals related to the development of infrastructure and civic facilities in the city. On the same day, Noida International Airport Limited (Nial) too will have its annual general board meeting (AGM) that will be chaired by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari.

“Our annual general board meeting arrangements are being done as it will happen on December 30. We will share details on decisions on the day of the meeting is over,” said Arun Vir Singh CEO of NIAL.

Alok Tandon chairman of the Greater Noida authority will chair Greater Noida board meeting and also the Noida Power Corporation limited board meeting, of which he is the chairperson, at sector Knowledge Park-IV.

The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan has directed all departments to prepare the agenda to be discussed at the board meeting. This would include the expansion of Greater Noida, land acquisition, development of parks and others, said officials.

“All departments of the authority are doing their preparations for the board meeting,” said Deep Chandar additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The CEO has directed the land, horticulture; civil, engineering, property and circle officials to prepare agendas that will be discussed before the board before the proposals gets approved. As per the rules the authority discusses all crucial agendas with the board and if the board approves the agendas then it goes ahead to implement these agendas on the ground. The authority board takes all important decisions related with policy and even routine matters, which are complicated, said officials. Once the board approves these agendas the authority sends the same to the UP government for approvals. Once the UP government approves these proposals subsequently the authority implements these agendas at the ground.