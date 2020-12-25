e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / NIAL, Greater Noida authority set for board meetings on Dec 30

NIAL, Greater Noida authority set for board meetings on Dec 30

noida Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Greater Noida authority will have a board meeting on December 30 where it is expected to approve important proposals related to the development of infrastructure and civic facilities in the city. On the same day, Noida International Airport Limited (Nial) too will have its annual general board meeting (AGM) that will be chaired by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari.

“Our annual general board meeting arrangements are being done as it will happen on December 30. We will share details on decisions on the day of the meeting is over,” said Arun Vir Singh CEO of NIAL.

Alok Tandon chairman of the Greater Noida authority will chair Greater Noida board meeting and also the Noida Power Corporation limited board meeting, of which he is the chairperson, at sector Knowledge Park-IV.

The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan has directed all departments to prepare the agenda to be discussed at the board meeting. This would include the expansion of Greater Noida, land acquisition, development of parks and others, said officials.

“All departments of the authority are doing their preparations for the board meeting,” said Deep Chandar additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The CEO has directed the land, horticulture; civil, engineering, property and circle officials to prepare agendas that will be discussed before the board before the proposals gets approved. As per the rules the authority discusses all crucial agendas with the board and if the board approves the agendas then it goes ahead to implement these agendas on the ground. The authority board takes all important decisions related with policy and even routine matters, which are complicated, said officials. Once the board approves these agendas the authority sends the same to the UP government for approvals. Once the UP government approves these proposals subsequently the authority implements these agendas at the ground.

top news
BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
‘FASTag fee collection reaches Rs 80 crore per day’: NHAI
‘FASTag fee collection reaches Rs 80 crore per day’: NHAI
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest
‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In