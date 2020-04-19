No relaxation in commercial activities, lockdown rules to become stricter in Noida

noida

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:26 IST

Putting a stop to all speculations about commercial activities restarting in Gautam Budh Nagar from Monday, the administration made it clear on Sunday that after taking cognisance of the quantum of Covid-19 outbreak in the district, they have decided that no other activity except essential services will be permitted till May 3.

Addressing a joint press conference with the chief executive officers of all three authorities in the district and the commissioner of police, district magistrate Suhas LY said that the rules of the lockdown will remain effective until May 3.

“The district has reported 97 Covid-19 positive cases so far. Considering the current situation, 30 locations have been identified as hot spots and have been completely sealed under lockdown. For the hot spots containing a single case, we have decided to quarantine the zone up to a radius of one kilometre. However, there will a three-kilometre quarantine zone for a cluster with more than one Covid-19 case. The time has come for us to follow the lockdown rules in a more disciplined way,” he said.

Stating that a two-kilometre buffer zone has been created outside quarantine zones, Suhas said that no activity other than the supply of essential commodities and visits from medical and sanitation teams will be permitted in these quarantine and buffer zones. “If no infection is reported during the next 28 days, the hot spot will be converted into a green zone. But since a major part of the district is divided into quarantine and buffer zones, we can’t allow other activities. Even the people involved in the door-to-door delivery of essential goods will be investigated for Covid-19 randomly,” he said.

The district magistrate further said that no housing project or any other construction work will be allowed in the district. “Taking cognisance of the prevailing situation, permission for any type of operations in new industrial or commercial establishments will not be granted. Except for essential services, no activity will be allowed even in government offices. Even the passes issued earlier for the operation of essential goods and services in quarantine zones will be reviewed by the competent authority,” he said.

Announcing relaxation for rural areas outside the quarantine zones, the DM said that work related to agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries may be allowed, provided the guidelines on social distancing under the prescribed protocol of Covid-19 are followed. “Violation of orders issued for lockdown will be considered an offence under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act-2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” he added.