Home / Noida / Noida: 2 arrested, 817 penalised for Covid-19 lockdown violations

Noida: 2 arrested, 817 penalised for Covid-19 lockdown violations

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration.

noida Updated: Jun 03, 2020 13:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India
The Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the coronavirus red zone.
The Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the coronavirus red zone.
         

Two people were arrested and owners of 817 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly violating the lockdown curbs, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, three vehicles were impounded during the day.

The Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the coronavirus red zone, even as general lockdown curbs continue due to the pandemic.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“An FIR was registered on Tuesday for a lockdown violation and two people arrested. A total of 1,941 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 817 of them, while another three were impounded,” the police said in a statement.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under the CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, officials said.

The district’s borders continued to witness major snarls during peak morning hours and then again during the evening, while many people without requisite passes were denied entry into Gautam Buddh Nagar. 

