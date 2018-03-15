Noida: Authorities, govt bodies told to pay fee to dig soil for projects

The Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities, including other government bodies in the district, will have to pay a royalty for digging soil to lay the foundation of infrastructure and other construction projects.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration to collect revenue for all kinds of construction projects, for which digging is mandatory.

Earlier, the government departments and the industrial bodies did not pay a fee to the government and were involved in digging soil without permission, officials said.

As per the law, builders, contractors and other private companies take permission from the mining department before digging foundations for projects. They can get permission only after they get the building plans sanctioned.

“What is happening is that the government departments, be it Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway, are not in the habit of seeking permission from the mining department. These departments also do not pay the requisite fee as royalty to the government thereby, causing a revenue loss. However, hereon, it will not be allowed. I have written to all government departments and the three authorities to seek permission for digging and also pay a fee as per the law,” BN Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

The UP government has also directed the administration to ensure that all government departments or industrial bodies seek approvals and pay a fee because violation of norms not only causes revenue loss but also leads to air pollution.

The mining department charges Rs30 per cubic metre as royalty from builders or contractors, who seek permissions for digging soil for basement work within three months of obtaining the permission.

Many bodies under the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities, including the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Development Corporation, are involved in massive digging for their respective projects.

The Noida authority is constructing multilevel car park in Film City, Sector 38A, a high-rise tower in Sector 96, basement parking in sectors 1, 3, 5 and developing roads, parks and drainage network in new industrial areas — sector 155, 156 and 157. The Greater Noida authority has also planned to build many projects.

“The mining department will check all projects constructed by the three authorities. If these authorities are yet to pay a fee, the department will recover it from them,” Singh said.

Officials of the mining department said they will not hesitate in imposing a penalty if the government departments fail to pay the royalty.