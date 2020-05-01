Noida authority to expedite work on industrial plot allotment scheme

noida

The Noida authority on Friday said that it has decided to expedite the work on an industrial plot allotment scheme, which was delayed due to the imposition of the nationwide lockdown on March 25. Now the authority has decided to carry out all the formalities related to the scheme in the month of May so that the remaining work can be started right after the lockdown ends.

The Noida authority had in January 1, 2020 started the process of allotting industrial plots of size more than 5 acres. These plots will be allotted through lucky draw after all applications are screened and interviewed, said officials. Many applicants have submitted their applications for the industrial plots. The authority was supposed to allot these plots in March. But due to the imposition of the lockdown, the process was halted.

Now the authority wants to finish the process to accept the applications. The authority has roped in UP Industrial Consultants Limited (UPICO) as a consultant, which has started screening all the applications.

“We have asked the UPICO to examine all forms by May 6 and inform applicants if there are any discrepancies in the form. Once it is done, the remaining process should be finished by May 20 so that further work can be started right after the lockdown ends,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer(CEO), Noida authority.

The authority has a limited number of plots under this industrial plot scheme, which is meant for large-sized industrial units. These plots fall in areas such as sectors 157, 158 and 159 and those located along the Noida Expressway. The authority has a total of 350 hectares of industrial land that has not been allotted so far. Noida, a Delhi suburb spread across 20,000 hectares of land between the Yamuna and Hindon rivers, has grown into a residential town with 47% of its total area meant for residential purposes and 13% for industries.

Noida was established in 1976 with an aim to encourage industrialisation and job-creation. The focus shifted from industrial to residential in early 2000s. Now, however, the authority wants to focus solely on industrial growth to fuel the local economy and create jobs in order to make up for the loss in the real estate sector, which is seeing sales plummet to an all-time low, said officials.