Noida breathes cleanest air of the year, courtesy rain

noida

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:45 IST

Noida breathed the cleanest air of the year on Sunday thanks to the rain the city has been receiving lately. The air quality index (AQI) on Sunday stood at 53 (‘ satisfactory’ level), as recorded by Central Pollution Control Board, a value that the city had not reached even during the nationwide lockdown during which most industrial activities had come to a halt.

The air quality of Noida and adjoining regions had improved during the coronavirus induced lockdown, which was imposed on March 24, with most industries being shut and vehicular movement at minimal. However, with various meteorological forces at play, the month of August is now on its way to becoming the cleanest so far, even as many commercial activities are back on track with Unlock 3.

On Sunday, Noida saw an average rainfall of 8.6mm and the average level of PM 2.5,or particles in the air with a diameter less than 2.5mm,was at 19.94 micrograms per cubic metres (µg/m3). Since June 1, district has recorded a rainfall of average 19.5 mm.

According to the records from CPCB and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), the air quality index (AQI) for Noida in April 2020 oscillated from 73 to 184 on a scale of 0 to 500, the AQI for May oscillated between 97 and 160, in June between 63 and 272 (poor), in July between 62 and 160, while the highest AQI was recorded at 119.

The air quality is categorised as ‘good’ when AQI is between 0 to 50, ‘satisfactory’ when AQI is between 0 and 100, while its ‘moderate’ with AQI between 100 and 199 and, is considered poor for values between 200 and 299.

“It’s primarily the meteorological conditions such as rains that have improved the air quality of the region, In May and June dust carrying winds from Rajasthan had arrived in the region negatively impacting the air quality. However, rains arrive by July and August, improving the air quality,” says Shambahavi Shukla, program officer (air quality), Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

According to CPCB, for the month of April 2020, the average PM2.5 level was recorded at 45.86 (µg/m3). The average volume of PM2.5 for May was 50 (µg/m3). In June, the PM2.5 values remained almost the same at an average of 50.36 (µg/m3). In July it improved to 36.16 (µg/m3) and so far in August, the level has improved to 27.61 µg/m3.

“The major reason for the improvement in air quality is rainfall. Rain suppresses the particles or dust, and that is why we sprinkle water to suppress particulate matter when the pollution is at its peak. Many industries not operating at a full swing due to the pandemic have also contributed to improving the air quality,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer, UPPCB (Noida).

According to an assessment of CPCB’s data, however, Noida has not seen a single day of ‘good’ air.

The air quality in Noida has been oscillating between ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’ in August.