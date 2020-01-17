Noida builders give flats to families of Pulwama martyrs

noida

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:18 IST

Developers in Gautam Budh Nagar have come forward to support the families of soldiers who were martyred in Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019.

In the attack on a Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) convoy, 40 security personnel were killed.

In March 2019 the confederation of real estate developers association of India (CREDAI), a builders’ group, had pledged to give at least 30 flats to the families of CRPF personnel who were killed in the attack, developers said. Noida-based developer, ATS Infrastructure, had offered to give 10 flats to families— five in Greater Noida’s Happy Trails project and five in Punjab’s Dera Bassi project. Another developer from Noida, Supertech Group, and Kolkata-based Belani Group had committed two flats each for the families, while 14 other developers had committed one flat each.

On Friday, ATS Infrastructure handed over the allotment letters of five flats in Greater Noida West’s Happy Trails to the family members of the martyrs.

“It is a matter of utmost pride for the ATS family to felicitate the family members of our brave sons of the soil. With this handover, we have taken a step forward towards our resolve to deliver five flats to the bereaved families,” Getambar Anand, chairman and managing director, ATS Infrastructure, said.

In a ceremony organised by CREDAI, Supertech Limited handed over allotment letter of a flat at Golf Country project in Greater Noida on Friday as well. The developer will hand also over another unit in Uttarakhand in a separate event.

“We had committed two flats to the families of CRPF personnel, who laid down their lives for the country. We have given allotment letter of one flat at Golf Country and the allotment letter of one more flat will be given in Uttrakhand’s Rudrapur housing project in another event,” RK Arora, chairman, Supertech Limited, said.

Other builders are likely to hand over the allotment letter soon, developers said.