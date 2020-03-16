Noida businessman robbed of BMW while stopping to answer nature’s call

noida

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 08:41 IST

A Noida-based businessman was robbed of his BMW car at gunpoint on Saturday night in Noida’s Sector 90 by three unidentified motorcycle-borne men when he stopped the car to relieve himself, the police said.

The victim, Rishav Arora, 28, was returning to Noida from Delhi after attending a gathering there when the incident took place. The vehicle was registered in Himachal Pradesh on April 23, 2019, said officials.

Arora, from Amritsar in Punjab, lives in Paras Tierea society in Noida’s Sector 137. He works as a stock broker. In the complaint, he said that he had left home to visit a friend in Delhi. In the evening, he was returning home when the incident took place in an area under the jurisdiction of Noida Phase 2.

“I had stopped the car to relieve myself when three men came there. They put some weapon on my back and got into the car, at 11:45 pm,” he alleged in his police complaint.

He said one of the suspects swiftly took over the driving seat and drove away the car towards Sector 138. The two other suspects rode the motorcycle and also fled the spot, Arora alleged, adding that he could not note down the motorcycle’s number as it was dark. Arora said that he dialled 100 for help but it did not connect to the control room.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that a police team reached the spot soon after getting the information.

“The victim said that he had attended a party in Delhi. It appeared he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident. After returning from Delhi, he visited his house and again left the society in the BMW,” he said.

“The complainant told the police that around 200 metres from the society he parked the car to relive himself. The keys were inside the car. Three suspects reached the spot and fled with the BMW,” Chander said.

Chander said that the victim later dialed the local police station and a team reached the spot.

“We launched a search but the suspects had fled. Police investigation shows the car is financed on his relative’s name and Rs 40 lakh loan is pending. We have registered a case against unknown persons under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” he said.

On technical glitches in dialing the police helpline number (100), Asim Arun, additional director general of police, and in-charge UP 112, said that the dial 100 service is running parallel to the dial 112 service in Uttar Pradesh.

“I talked to the complainant over the issue. He informed me that he had dialed 100 and the call was received. The automated voice asked him to press 1, but the phone got disconnected. He then called his friend who reached the spot and they reported the matter to police,” he said.

Arun said that the UP 112 is coordinating with different telecom companies to strengthen the network so that it works effectively.

On January 6 this year, a 43-year old Greater Noida west resident, Gaurav Chandel, was killed for allegedly resisting to car robbery near Parthala Chowk. Later, the Hapur police had arrested Ashu gang member Umesh and Ashu’s wife in connection with the case on January 27.