Noida CEO directs traffic cell, police to check illegal parking

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 21:51 IST

Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari on Wednesday directed the traffic cell and the police to crackdown on traffic rule violators and those parking their vehicles illegally at undesignated places thereby causing snarls.

“We have directed the Noida authority traffic cell and the traffic police to carry out a joint drive against illegal parking on roads which hinder the smooth flow of traffic. Action should be initiated against motorists, who violate traffic rules especially on Noida Expressway,” Maheshwari said after reviewing the Noida traffic cell and the Noida traffic police at its administrative building in Sector 6.

The move comes after complaints of traffic jams were reported daily, particularly during peak hours. It has been decided that the traffic cell and the police will jointly carry out a drive against illegal parking on Dadri Road, Udyog Marg and other key roads to address this issue, officials said.

Udyog Marg, where the Noida authority’s main administrative office is located, witnesses jams on a daily basis as visitors park their vehicles on the main roads and footpaths around the building, said officials.

The CEO has directed that the traffic cell and the police ensure buses and other commercial vehicles, which are parked along roads across the city, should be made to park in Transport Nagar, located in Sector 69.

The authority’s traffic cell has also been told to put a white strip on all main and internal roads by January end to demarcate space for parking.

“We will follow all instructions to address the issues related with traffic congestion. We will start a drive against illegal parking in markets and busy areas,” said Anil Kumar Jha SP traffic.

The traffic cell and the police will carry out a road safety event from January 11 to 17 to educate motorists about traffic rules and precautions for driving.